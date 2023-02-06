La Salle library to host Lego mania event

Back by popular demand, the La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will be hosting Lego Mania during the month of February.

Open to youth ages 5 and older, this program is for those who love to build, design and create. It will be conducted 3:30 to 5 p.m. every Thursday of the month, including Feb. 9, 16 and 23.

Legos are for in-library use only and contain small pieces that may pose a choking hazard to young children. The program is free and open to the public.

Children younger than 8 must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The La Salle Public Library is ADA compliant.

For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.