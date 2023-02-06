Knowing your ward in La Salle, Peru

With the aldermanic election set April 4, it’s time for residents to get to know candidates for city offices. Here’s a guide to finding information on candidates and ward boundaries for residents in La Salle and Peru ahead of the April election.

Residents will only vote for the aldermen representing their ward. To find out which ward you live in, read the breakdown below or refer to the ward maps of the city.

Ward maps are available on La Salle’s website at https://www.lasalle-il.gov/about-la-salle/city-profile/ward-map. Peru ward maps are available for download at https://www.peru.il.us/city-government/ward-maps-2020. More details can be found in each city’s code of ordinances also available on its website.

More information about the aldermen representing each ward in La Salle can be found on the city’s website at https://www.lasalle-il.gov/about-la-salle/city-governance/city-officials. The list of Peru aldermen can also be found on the city’s website at https://www.peru.il.us/city-government/elected-officials/council-members.

Here’s a breakdown of the ward boundaries and city council candidates in La Salle and Peru.

La Salle ward boundaries

The wards of La Salle are divided neatly into four parts.

Eleventh Street serves as the center line dividing the north and south of the city. Wards one and two are located south of 11th Street and wards three and four are located north.

Marquette Street divides the first and second wards. The first ward is located south of 11th street and west of Marquette Street. The second ward is located south of 11th Street and east of Marquette Street.

The third and fourth ward are north of 11th street and divided by St. Vincent’s Avenue. The third ward is located west of St. Vincent’s Avenue and the fourth ward is located east of St. Vincent’s Avenue.

Each ward extends out into its territory until it reaches city limits.

La Salle candidates

The aldermanic races in La Salle for first, second and fourth ward each will feature a newcomer and an incumbent. In the third ward, the race is uncontested.

Incumbent Bob Thompson is running against newcomer Gary Hammers for First Ward alderman. In the Second Ward, incumbent Jerry Reynolds is running against newcomer Amy Luth.

Third Ward incumbent Joe Jeppson is running unopposed and Fourth Ward incumbent Jordan Crane is running against newcomer James Cleary.

Peru ward boundaries

The four wards in Peru are broken up into vertical sections beginning on the east side of the city in ward one and moving to the west side of the city in ward four.

The first ward goes from the east city limit line and ends at Route 251. The northern part of ward one is located between Shooting Park and Wenzel roads with Marquette Road being the western edge. See map for details.

The second ward goes from the west boundaries of the first ward and ends at Peoria Street. The ward narrows at a southern boundary created by Peoria and 12th streets intersection and a 12th and Grant streets intersection. See ward map for details.

Route 251 serves as the third ward’s eastern border and Church Street is its western border. Areas south of 10th Street in between Church Street and Route 251 are considered part of the third ward.

The fourth ward includes all parts of the city located west of the third and second ward. See map for details.

Peru candidates

Peru voters will decide which new faces will be in City Hall, with five newcomers and four incumbents running for aldermanic seats.

Incumbent Jeff Ballard and newcomers Crystal Piwonski Loughran and Heidi Heuser are running for First Ward alderman. In the Second Ward, incumbent Tom Payton is running against newcomer Andy Arnold.

Incumbent Dave Waldorf will run against newcomer Rick O’Sadnick in the Third Ward, and in the Fourth Ward are newcomers Andy Moreno and Alexandra West. Fourth ward incumbent Aaron Buffo is not running for re-election.