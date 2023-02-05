Spring Valley detailing business cuts ceremonial ribbon

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was conducted by the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate JMAG Mobile Detail and Tint, which recently opened at 527 W. Dakota St., Spring Valley.

The business offers window tint, ceramic coatings, interior detailing, shampooing, exterior detailing, buffing, paint correction and stain removal, among other services. The business operates by appointment only, set up through Instagram, Facebook or by phone.

Call the business at 815-993-1960 for more information.