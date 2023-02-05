La Salle library to host virtually bestselling children’s author, illustrator on Feb. 11

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host best-selling children’s author Shannon Hale and award-winning illustrator LeUyen Pham at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

In partnership with the Aurora Public Library and 35 Illinois libraries, a virtual discussion on their graphic novel series, “Real Friends,” will take place.

In this virtual program, Hale and Pham will discuss their books, answer reader questions and share an engaging hands-on activity. Free activity packets can be picked up at the library at 305 Marquette St. or attendees can print their own by going to the library’s website at https://bit.ly/3kyyAo3.

Hale is the New York Times best-selling author of over forty books for all ages, including graphic novel memoirs “Real Friends,” “Best Friends” and “Friends Forever.” She’s also won multiple awards for “The Goose Girl,” “Book of a Thousand Days,” and Newbery Honor recipient “Princess Academy.”

One of her novels for the adult crowd, “Austenland,” was made into movie starring Keri Russell. She co-writes books with her husband Dean Hale, like the Eisner-nominated graphic novel “Rapunzel’s Revenge,” books for DC Comics about young Wonder Woman and best-selling illustrated chapter book series “The Princess in Black.”

Pham is the award-winning and critically acclaimed illustrator of more than one hundred books for children. Pham is the New York Times bestselling illustrator of the Julianne Moore’s picture book series, “Freckleface Strawberry,” Kelly DiPucchio’s picture book “Grace for President” and Shannon and Dean Hale’s middle grade series “Princess in Black.”

Her more recent books include “Love is Powerful” by Heather Brewer and the Caldecott Honor Book “Bear Came Along” by Richard Morris. She is also the co-creator, along with Hale, of the groundbreaking bestselling graphic memoirs “Real Friends,” “Best Friends” and “Friends Forever.”

This program is free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/3keFChv. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.