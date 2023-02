The Peru Public Library will host Weather and Storm Chasing presented by the Illinois Storm Chasers at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 7.

Join us as we take a dive into the basics of severe weather. Topics include storm chasing, local climatology, past tornadic events, severe weather safety, preparedness and a Q&A.

The Peru library is located at 1409 11th St. Call 815-223-0229 for more information.