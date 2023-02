Modern Creek Boutique celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening Friday in downtown La Salle.

Modern Creek Boutique sells modern and trendy women’s clothes, jewelry, shoes and other accessories. It’s located at 531 First St. and has a website at https://moderncreekboutique.com/.

It’s open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.