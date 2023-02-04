La Salle library to host virtually New York Times bestselling author on Feb. 8

The La Salle Public Library will join libraries across the state in hosting best-selling and award-winning children’s and young adult author and poet Kwame Alexander at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8.

In this virtual discussion, Kwame will share ways to say yes to your story and persist in the face of rejection, as he shares his own publishing journey. As a creator of more than 36 books, he will energize the community to harness the power of words and storytelling for change.

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator, publisher and New York Times bestselling author of 36 books, including “Swing,” “Becoming Muhammad Ali,” “Rebound,” “The Undefeated,” “The Crossover and The Door of No Return” and co-authored with James Patterson.

A regular contributor to NPR’s Morning Edition, Kwame is the recipient of numerous awards, including The Lee Bennett Hopkins Poetry Award, The Coretta Scott King Author Honor, Three NAACP Image Award Nominations and the 2017 Inaugural Pat Conroy Legacy Award. In 2018, he opened the Barbara E. Alexander Memorial Library and Health Clinic in Ghana, as a part of LEAP for Ghana, an international literacy program he co-founded. He is the writer and executive producer of The Crossover show on Disney+.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act.

The program is free and open to the public. Register at https://bit.ly/ILP_KwameAlexander. For more information, call 815-223-2341.