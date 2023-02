La Salle-Peru High School announces state scholars

La Salle-Peru High School announced 22 students have been named Illinois State Scholars for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Illinois State Scholars from L-P are Evin Becker, Emily Bonnell, Autumn Bunzell, Kaden Dellinger, Lydia Dornik, Hope Eldridge, Carter Fenza, Connor Fundell, Emma Garretson, John Guglielmetti, Emelia Hachenberger, Zoe Kidd, Eric Lightle, Taylor Martyn, Jordyn McCoy, Chloe Mitchell, Deisy Padilla, Jacob Quick, Christine Ricci, Aiden Schneider, Olivia Shetterly and Reena Stevens.

These senior students are selected based on their outstanding academic achievements.