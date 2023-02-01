Morris Hospital provides instructions for pregnant mothers in need of care after Peru hospital closure

Morris Hospital released instructions Wednesday for pregnant women in need of care or a place to deliver following the closure of St. Margaret’s Health-Peru.

The hospital said it has received calls with questions from former St. Margaret’s OB patients who are planning to deliver their baby at Morris Hospital or transfer their care to the obstetrician and gynecologists with Morris Hospital.

For pregnant women who are seeing an OB with St. Margaret’s and want to continue their prenatal care with their St. Margaret’s doctor but deliver at Morris Hospital, call Morris Hospital’s obstetrical unit at 815-705-7301 at about 37 weeks gestation. Patients then can set up a one time visit to tour the Family Birthing Suites and meet the obstetrician who is on call on the day of the visit. Patients should bring all medical records for her pregnancy to this visit.

Pregnant women who have been seen already by a physician for their pregnancy and want to switch their prenatal care to a Morris Hospital obstetrician, call the Morris Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists’ Morris office at 815-941-0441. Inform the patient service representative that care is being transferred from St. Margaret’s.

Newly pregnant women who haven’t seen a doctor for their current pregnancy and want to establish care with Morris Hospital can call the Morris Hospital Obstetrics at 815-942-2932. The office is located at 150 W. High St. in Morris, or patients can visit the website at www.morrishospital.org

Call the Gynecology Specialists’ office in Ottawa at 815-324-9700 or Morris at 815-941-0441 to schedule a new patient prenatal visit.

Morris Hospital Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists includes five obstetrician/gynecologists and one nurse practitioner. While each patient establishes with a “primary” OB-GYN during pregnancy, prenatal appointments are rotated among all of the physicians so that patients have an opportunity to meet the physician who could be on call the day of the delivery. Morris Hospital does not offer vaginal birth after cesarean deliveries.

For more information about the obstetrician/gynecologists at Morris Hospital and their office locations, go to morrishospital.org/obgyn. For more information about the obstetrical unit at the hospital, go to morrishospital.org/familybirthingsuites.