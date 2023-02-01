La Salle library to host board game night Feb 8

The La Salle Public Library will host community residents Martina Cingle and Cayla Massengill for an evening of board games and bingo from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb 8.

Families are invited to play favorite board games and meet other board game enthusiasts in the community. Cingle and Massengill will provide all games for the evening and tutorials for available games. Refreshments will be provided by Lil’ MAD Cafe Gourmet Shop.

All youth under the age of 8 years old must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The program is free, open to the public. The event will take place in the Library’s meeting room, with doors closing at 6 p.m.

The La Salle Public Library is at 305 Marquette St. and is ADA compliant. For more information, call 815-223-2341.