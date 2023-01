Yes, it may be cold, but there’s a cool science experiment that creates a stunning effect.

Throwing boiling water in the air when the temperatures are very cold causes it to evaporate and condense into steam immediately, as seen in this photo at Starved Rock Media studios in Oglesby.

Temperatures were as low as single digits Tuesday, with wind chills below zero. A warm up is expected Wednesday as highs are predicted to reach the 20s and Thursday as highs should reach into the 30s.