La Salle library to virtually host 3 New York Times bestselling authors to speak about ‘The Lost Summers of Newport’

The La Salle Public Library, in partnership with Westchester Public Library, will virtually host New York Times bestselling authors Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig and Karen White, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, for a discussion on their fourth and latest collaboration, and New York Times bestseller, “The Lost Summers of Newport,” a novel of money and secrets set among the famous summer mansions of Rhode Island, spanning over a century from the Gilded Age to the present day.

This program is free, open to the public, and presented virtually via Zoom. Register at https://bit.ly/3wgyR1d. For more information, call Westchester Public Library at 708-562-3573 or the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.

Williams is the bestselling author of 13 novels, including “Her Last Flight,” “The Summer Wives,” and “The Golden Hour,” as well as “All the Ways We Said Goodbye,” cowritten with Willig and White. A native of Seattle, she graduated from Stanford University and earned an MBA in finance from Columbia University. She lives with her husband and four children near the Connecticut shore, where she divides her time between writing and laundry.

Willig is the New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 20 novels, including “The Summer Country,” “The Ashford Affair,” and “The English Wife.” She lives in New York City with her husband and family.

White is a New York Times and USA Today bestselling author of 25 novels, including “Dreams of Falling” and “The Night the Lights Went Out.” She has two grown children and lives near Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband and two spoiled Havanese dogs.

In “The Lost Summers of Newport,” Andie Figuero has just landed her dream job as a producer of Mansion Makeover, a popular reality show about restoring America’s most lavish historic houses. Andie has high hopes for her latest project: the once glorious but gently crumbling Sprague Hall in Newport, Rhode Island, summer resort of America’s gilded class, famous for the lavish “summer cottages” of Vanderbilts and Belmonts. But Andie runs into trouble: the reclusive heiress who still lives in the mansion, Lucia “Lucky” Sprague, will only allow the show to go forward on two conditions: One, nobody speaks to her. Two, nobody touches the mansion’s ruined boathouse.

Fast forward to 1899, Ellen Daniels has been hired to give singing lessons to Miss Maybelle Sprague, a naive young Colorado mining heiress whose stepbrother John has poured their new money into buying a place among Newport’s elite. John is determined to see Maybelle married off to a fortune-hunting Italian prince, and Ellen is supposed to polish up the girl for her launch into society. But the deceptively demure Ellen has her own checkered past, and she’s hiding in plain sight at Sprague Hall.

Then in 1958, Lucia “Lucky” Sprague has always felt like an outsider at Sprague Hall. When she and her grandmother, the American-born Princess di Conti, fled Mussolini’s Italy, it seemed natural to go back to the imposing

Newport house Nana owned but hadn’t seen since her marriage in 1899. Over the years, Lucky’s lost her Italian accent and found a place for herself among the yachting set by marrying Stuyvesant Sprague, the alcoholic scion of her Sprague stepfamily. But one fateful night in the mansion’s old boathouse will uncover a devastating truth, and change everything she thought she knew about her past.

As the cameras roll on Mansion Makeover, the house begins to yield up the dark secrets the Spragues thought would stay hidden forever.