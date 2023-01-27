IVCC expands enrichment course offerings

Illinois Valley Community College has joined other northern Illinois community colleges to offer a series of enrichment courses.

The classes are designed for students of any age to share the strengths of each college’s Lifelong Learning program and bring new courses to participants across the region.

All online live classroom courses meet via Zoom. A meeting invite will be emailed within 24 hours before class begins.

Participants need access to a computer with high-speed internet. A webcam and microphone are recommended but not required.

Visit www.ivcc.edu/learn4life for information. Class offerings include: Lewis & Clark in Illinois; Year of Decision: 1818 Illinois Joins the Union; Kick the Sugar Habit; Queen Elizabeth II; Las Vegas and the Mob; among others.

The first program is Feb. 7. Register by calling the IVCC Continuing Education Center at 815-224-0427 or visit continuingeducation@ivcc.edu.

Other participating colleges include College of DuPage, Harper College, McHenry County College, Rock Valley College and Kankakee Community College.