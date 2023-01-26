5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: A penguin plunge and an eagle show highlight a lively weekend

1 - Take a plunge or watch others dive into the cold water Saturday in Ottawa. The Penguin Plunge, a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish, is scheduled 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Road. Live music will begin at 11 a.m., along with the serving of food and beverages. A program featuring area Make-A-Wish alumni is scheduled for 12:30 p.m., followed by the plunge at 1. Go to https://wish.org/illinois/penguin-plunge for more information, including how to participate in the plunge.

Eagle Watch Weekend this weekend at Starved Rock State Park will feature a number of opportunities to view the raptors in their natural habitat or learn more about them at indoor shows.

2 - View bald eagles in their habitat and get up-close with other raptors this weekend at Starved Rock State Park. Eagle Watch Weekend activities will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the park’s visitor’s center, starting with a children’s program on bald eagles at 9:30 a.m. followed by a guided eagle viewing hike at 10 and a live birds of prey show at 11. The day will conclude with another guided eagle viewing hike at 1 followed by a bird of prey show at 2 p.m. Tickets and reservations for park programs are not needed but seating will be limited. The Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, 950 N. 27th Road (Dee Bennett Road) and the Starved Rock Lodge, also will have activities Saturday and Sunday. At the visitors center, Native American dancing and drumming demonstration will perform 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; Illinois Birds of Prey researcher Travis Wilcoxen will discuss his bald eagle studies at 10 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday David Anderson will give tips on photographing amazing wildlife. The Illinois Birds of Prey show is set 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Lodge. Go to https://www.starvedrocklodge.com/starved-rock-state-park/ for more information.

3 - Take a trip back in time Saturday with a burlesque show in Streator. The 122 Club, 122 N. Park St., is hosting Burlesque Night featuring Ruby Spencer, a full cast of burlesque dancers, along with Mr. Lucky and his eight-piece Orchestra of Tomorrow. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 8. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Go to https://www.facebook.com/the122club for more information.

4 - Listen to soulful sounds Saturday in Ottawa. TAE and The Neighborly, a Wisconsin-based soul/pop-rock/R&B group will perform 8 to 10 p.m. at CatsEye wine bar, 724 La Salle St. The five musician act is working on a debut project in the studio. Find them Instagram and Facebook at @taeandtheneighborly and get more information on the show at https://www.facebook.com/catseyewinebar

5 - Test your video gaming skills Saturday in Streator. Northpoint Arena, 32 Northpoint Drive, will host a Gaming Gauntlet event, featuring multiple games to enter a tournament, such as Mortal Kombat, 2K Sports, Smash Bros Ultimate, among others. Winners will receive a cash prize. The event will feature an appearance by Midwest Gaming Classic Champion and wrestler Johnny Cass, and visitors will be able to challenge him to games. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the tournament begins at noon. Entry is $5 and tournament entries are $10. Go to https://www.facebook.com/TheARENAbooking for more information.

