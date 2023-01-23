Easy-to-make lunches program to be hosted virtually by La Salle library

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, professional educator and Master Gardener Natalie Martin when she presents Bagged Lunches Aren’t Just for Kids Anymore!

Packing lunch doesn’t have to be complicated, and it doesn’t have to be boring. In this program, Martin will suggest some easy-to-make and tasty lunch ideas and show how to prep them. Ideas will be demonstrated for those with access to a microwave and those without access. Save money, eat better and enjoy lunch with this program.

This program is free, open to the public, and will be presented virtually via Zoom. Registration required. Register at https://bit.ly/3XdLpTe. For more information, contact Rachael Blomquist, digital content librarian, at 815-223-2341.