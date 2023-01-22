State Rep. Yednock named chair of House Veterans Affairs Committee

State Rep. Lance Yednock, D-Ottawa, was named the new chair of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Yednock said he will fight for legislation that uplifts veterans and serve as a strong voice for residents of the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.

“Our state’s veterans put themselves in harm’s way to maintain the safety and security of this great nation,” Yednock said in a press release. “They were responsible for protecting the freedoms we enjoy and too often take for granted, and for that, we owe them our deepest gratitude and respect. The House Veterans’ Affairs Committee will continue our essential work to assist veterans and provide them with the proper resources they need to live successful, fulfilling lives.”

Yednock said he will use the knowledge and experience he gained as a member of the Illinois Veterans’ Advisory Council to further state assistance for veterans, improve their lives, and make sure they have the support they deserve. This includes streamlining the many bureaucratic processes that veterans face, as well as listening to their perspectives on the issues that matter most to them, he said.

“Advocating for our veterans is an honor and privilege that will never come to an end,” Yednock said. “The wellbeing of these heroes is an ongoing priority for the Illinois General Assembly, and will guide our work to assist them the best we can. As chair of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I will use the full weight of my position to make sure Illinois is a supportive home for those who served our country.”