The Peru Library will host 6:30 p.m. Feb 7 the Illinois Storm Chasers to learn about severe weather, to hear storm chasing stories and and to prepare for a significant weather event.

Nick Bartholomew is a seasoned storm chaser, spending time in Tornado Alley and documenting more than a dozen storms. Registration is not required for this in-person program.

For more information, call 815-223-0229 or email perulibrary@perulibrary.org.