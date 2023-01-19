La Salle man arrested on aggravated domestic battery charge

A 26-year-old La Salle man was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated domestic battery charge after an investigation into a Jan. 6 incident in rural Peru, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Aaron W. Kirby was additionally charged with violation of bail bond when he was taken into custody as he violated his conditions of bail from prior domestic battery charges in La Salle County, the sheriff’s office said. Kirby was taken to the La Salle County Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond with 10% to apply on the warrant and no bail for the violation of bail bond.