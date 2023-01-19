IVCC water and wastewater classes to begin Jan. 31

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center is offering four water and wastewater classes this spring to help individuals prepare for specific exams or to meet required renewable training hours.

Classes offered live, via Zoom include:

Beginning Drinking Water Class C and D starting Feb. 6;

Advanced Drinking Water Class A and B starting Jan. 31;

Beginning Wastewater Class 3 and 4 starting Feb. 7; and

Advanced Wastewater Class 1 and 2 starting Feb. 9.

Participants must meet specific experience, education, and examination requirements to qualify for certification. Upon completion of the course, participants schedule their own exam.

To register, go to www.ivcc.edu/waterclasses. For information, contact Business Training Specialist Jennifer Sowers at jennifer_sowers@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0280.