5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Pair of indoor activities to stay active in the winter

1 - Test your mini golf game Saturday in Streator. The Streator Public Library, 130 S. Park St., will host its inaugural mini golf fundraising event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The course is expected to wind through the entire Carnegie library, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, including playing through aisles of books. Each hole will be unique, with a business sponsor decorating each with their own theme. Cost to participate is $5 and free for children younger than 3. At least a dozen themed baskets also will be raffled during the event. Call the library at 815-672-2729 for more information.

2 - Shoot some hoops Saturday in Manlius. The Knights of Columbus of Sheffield/Anawan will host a free throw contest from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bureau Valley High School, 9154 County Rd. 2125 N. No entry fee is required. Girls and boys ages 9 through 14 are eligible to participate. Pre-registration and same-day registration will be available. To register ahead of time, contact Rick Cernovich at drcerno@netscape.net.

3 - Fill yourself with kumla Saturday in Newark. Helmar Lutheran Church, 11935 Lisbon Rd., is having an all-you-can-eat kumla dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. The proceeds will support the HLC Food Pantry which has grown from serving 10 to 131 families, twice a month, in its 15th year of operation. The dinner includes ham, kumla (like a dumpling), applesauce, dessert and beverage. For those that would prefer, a baked potato will be substituted for kumla. Call 815-695-5489 for more information. Carryouts will be available. It is a free-will donation dinner.

4 - Beat the crowd for next weekend’s Bald Eagle Weekend and take a bald eagle trolley tour Friday afternoon at Starved Rock State Park. The tour, which takes place 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., begins with lunch at Starved Rock Lodge, then patrons will ride the trolley to the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center for eagle viewing and an educational program. Cost is $34 for adults and $29 for children 10 and younger. Call 815-220-7386 or go to https://www.starvedrocklodge.com/activities/activities/ for more information.

5 - Catch an acoustic show Sunday in Ottawa. Kasey Anderson and Derek Lutrell will perform 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Heritage Harbor, 411 Great Loop East Drive. Anderson is a singer/songwriter/guitarist who released six albums, three solo, two with The Honkies and one with Hawks and Doves. Lutrell is a Rockford native, who resides in Nashville, Tennessee, where he lives and creates music. His musical influences are Steve Earle, Harry Nilsson and John Prine. Call 815-433-5000 or go to https://www.visitheritageharbor.com/events/ for more information.

