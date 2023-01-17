Starved Rock to host Eagle Watch Weekend on Jan. 28-29

Starved Rock State Park staff, volunteer naturalists, hike leaders and the Northern Illinois Raptor Rehabilitation will lead a fun-filled day Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Starved Rock Visitor Center and trails during the annual Eagle Watch Weekend.

Activities also will take place at the Illinois Waterway Center and Starved Rock Lodge throughout the weekend.

Park activities will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., starting with a children’s program on bald eagles at 9:30 a.m. followed by a guided eagle viewing hike at 10 and a live birds of prey show at 11.

The day will conclude with another guided eagle viewing hike at 1 followed by a bird of prey show at 2 p.m.

Tickets and reservations for the state park and visitor center programs are not needed but seating will be limited. All programs are first-come, first served seating. Other programming will occur both days at the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, 950 N. 27th Road (Dee Bennett Road) operated by the Army Corps of Engineers and the Starved Rock Lodge. There is no admission fee.

Most programs at the park are made possible through funding from donations to the Starved Rock Foundation, the not-for-profit friends group at the park. Starved Rock State Park is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. The mission of the IDNR is to manage, conserve and protect Illinois’ natural, recreational and cultural resources, further the public’s understanding and appreciation of those resources, and promote the education, science, and public safety of Illinois’ natural resources for present and future generations.

Full schedule of events Jan. 28-29

Saturday, Jan. 28

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Eagle watching: Starved Rock Audobon Society members will have viewing scopes and answers to all eagle questions, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center (Lock and Dam).

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Take the trolley, daily wristband is $4. Purchase wristbands on the trolley. Trolley will take passengers to Starved Rock Lodge, the Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center and the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center.

9:30 a.m.: Starved Rock Saplings Story Time for children (the bald eagle), 24 people maximum, program is indoors, then outdoors, Starved Rock Visitors Center at the park.

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Native American dancing and drumming demonstration throughout the day in the lobby, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center (Lock and Dam).

10 a.m.: Guided hike, 1 hour, 0.6 miles roundtrip guided eagle viewing and educational hike to Starved Rock. 20 people per hike (three hikes to Starved Rock), begins at Starved Rock Visitors Center at the park.

10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: Illinois Birds of Prey research, Travis Wilcoxen will discuss his bald eagle research. Live Illinois Raptor Center birds of prey will be attending, 75 people maximum, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center (Lock and Dam).

11 a.m.: Photographing Raptors and Wildlife, Tips for Amazing Wildlife Photos, presented by David Anderson, 75 people maximum, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center (Lock and Dam).

11 a.m. and 2 p.m.: Birds of Prey Show, Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab Education, 1-plus hour live birds of prey show, 80 people maximum (indoors), Starved Rock Visitors Center at the park.

11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: Illinois Birds of Prey, Illinois Raptor Center. No admission fee. A free ticket is required to attend the program on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available starting at 8 a.m. in the Great Hall West, Starved Rock Lodge.

Sunday, Jan. 29

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Eagle watching: Starved Rock Audobon Society members will have viewing scopes and answers to all eagle questions, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center (Lock and Dam).

9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.: Native American dancing and drumming demonstration throughout the day in the lobby, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center (Lock and Dam).

10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: Illinois Birds of Prey research, Travis Wilcoxen will discuss his bald eagle research. Live Illinois Raptor Center birds of prey will be attending, 75 people maximum, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center (Lock and Dam).

11 a.m.: Photographing Raptors and Wildlife, Tips for Amazing Wildlife Photos, presented by David Anderson, 75 people maximum, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center (Lock and Dam).

11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.: Illinois Birds of Prey, Illinois Raptor Center. No admission fee. A free ticket is required to attend the program on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are available starting at 8 a.m. in the Great Hall West, Starved Rock Lodge.