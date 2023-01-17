La Salle-Peru High School announces conference schedule for incoming freshmen

Conferences for incoming La Salle-Peru High School freshmen and their parents have been scheduled for the week of Jan 30.

These sessions for all incoming families will be organized in 15-minute blocks in alphabetical order according to the student’s last name.

Students with Individualized Education Programs will be invited to attend another meeting at a later date. Families should bring a copy of their student’s official birth certificate and Social Security card. The school district will not accept a hospital birth certificate.

Families who have not received a letter with their appointment time or to reschedule an appointment time, call Cheryl Wilson in the L-P Counseling office at 815-220-2751.