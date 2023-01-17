January 17, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

La Salle-Peru High School announces conference schedule for incoming freshmen

Conferences to begin Jan 30

By Shaw Local News Network
The famous clocktower at La Salle-Peru Township High School has red and green bulbs inside of it. This is the first year that the school lit up the clocktower with the colors red and green. The famous clocktower at La Salle-Peru Township High School has red and green bulbs inside of it. This is the first year that the school lit up the clocktower with the colors red and green.

Conferences for incoming La Salle-Peru High School freshmen and their parents have been scheduled for the week of Jan 30. (Scott Anderson)

Conferences for incoming La Salle-Peru High School freshmen and their parents have been scheduled for the week of Jan 30.

These sessions for all incoming families will be organized in 15-minute blocks in alphabetical order according to the student’s last name.

Students with Individualized Education Programs will be invited to attend another meeting at a later date. Families should bring a copy of their student’s official birth certificate and Social Security card. The school district will not accept a hospital birth certificate.

Families who have not received a letter with their appointment time or to reschedule an appointment time, call Cheryl Wilson in the L-P Counseling office at 815-220-2751.