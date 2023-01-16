Learn to become a better gardener through U of I extension online courses starting Jan. 31

Become a better gardener and find success nurturing plants indoors and outdoors. Learn best practices for home gardening from University of Illinois Extension horticulture educators in the Four Seasons Gardening webinar series that begins Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Online sessions are from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on select Tuesdays and are free to attend. Registration is required. Extension horticulture educators Ryan Pankau, Andrew Holsinger and Nancy Kreith will lead this series. Learn more about the series and register for individual events at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasons.

Pruning Shade Trees, Tuesday, Jan. 31: Proper pruning ensures that long-lived woody plants remain healthy and structurally safe. Unravel the mystery of pruning shade trees and uncover basic pruning cuts, young tree pruning, and how to care for and prune mature trees.

Success with Indoor Plants, Tuesday, Feb. 28: Learn how to create a healthy houseplant environment by selecting the right plants for your indoor space. The session covers cultural requirements, maintenance practices, and key ornamental aspects in growing interior plants.

Basics of Home Composting, Tuesday, March 7: Discover the fascinating ins and outs of the decomposition process and learn how to turn waste into valuable organic matter by starting a compost pile at home.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, email Andrew Holsinger at aholsing@illinois.edu. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time for meeting access needs.