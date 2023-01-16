La Salle library to virtually host author, photojournalist Kathleen Geraghty

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host author and former photojournalist, Kathleen Geraghty, when she shares how her book, “Thanks to Her: Finding Power and Inspiration in Your Family Photos,” came to be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

In this unique program, Geraghty will tell the story that began with a humble garage sale and morphed into a multifaceted research project. More than a recap of American history, from 1900 to 1950s, “Thanks to Her,” is a metaphorical snapshot of women’s lives during those decades.

Geraghty was raised in Chicago. She studied photojournalism at Northern Illinois University and at the University of Missouri – Columbia. After completing a four-month documentary photo project in a maximum-security women’s prison, she received the O.O McIntyre Writing Fellowship. Kathleen has worked, as a photojournalist for newspapers in New Jersey, Missouri, Michigan, North Dakota and Illinois, and has spent the last four years researching women’s history and vintage photography.

This program is free, open to the public, and will be presented virtually via Zoom. Registration required. Register – https://bit.ly/3I9f4Z5. For more information, call Rachael Blomquist, Digital Content Librarian, at 815-223-2341.