Stage 212 in La Salle to host auditions for spring production ‘Barefoot in the Park’

Auditions for Stage 212′s Spring 2023 production, “Barefoot in the Park,” Neil Simon’s perennially engaging hit romantic comedy, will be 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the theater, 700 First St., La Salle, announced Director Larry Kelsey.

Paul and Corie Bratter are newlyweds in every sense of the word. He’s a reserved, straight-laced lawyer and she’s a spontaneous free spirit who wishes he would just lighten up. Their new apartment is too expensive with little room, no heat, and a broken skylight – and it’s six flights up. When they get a surprise visit from Corie’s conservative mother, Corie decides to play matchmaker during dinner with their cultured, eccentric neighbor-in-the-attic, Velasco, and everything that can go wrong does.

Kelsey will be casting one man and one woman able to play mid 20s to 30, one woman able to play late 40s to early 50s, one man able to play mid to late 50s, one man able to play mid 30s to mid 50s and one male non-speaking role for a man 50 or older. Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. No preparation is needed, and familiarity with the script is not required, but perusal scripts are available by visiting the box office during regular hours, 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. All are encouraged to audition, regardless of prior theatrical experience. For more information, visit www.stage212.org.

“Barefoot in the Park” will be presented April 21–30.