Master gardeners to offer seed starting workshops in Ottawa, Princeton and Henry

Have you tried your hand at seed starting only to be disappointed when the seeds don’t germinate or just die off unexpectedly?

The Bureau, La Salle, Marshall-Putnam Master Gardener Program will be offering several seed starting workshops in February to answer many of the questions new and old gardeners alike have about the seed starting process. Master gardeners will provide information and demonstrations focusing on the soil type, containers, temperature, light and moisture requirements of various vegetables, herbs and flowers. Participants will practice starting their own seeds to bring home.

Master Gardeners with various methods and a history of success in seed starting will be available for three separate workshops. These workshops are free of charge and open to the public.

The following dates and times will require registration to ensure materials and space. Seed Starting workshops will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the La Salle County Extension Office, 1689 North 31st Road, Suite 2, Ottawa; 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Princeton Extension Office, 850 Thompson St., Becker Professional Suites, Princeton; and 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Henry Extension Office, 509 Front St., Suite 4, Henry.

To register for one of these workshops go to go.illinois.edu/seedstart and select the date of interest. Do not hesitate to contact Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator at bettyann@illinois.edu or 309-364-2356 if you have any questions.