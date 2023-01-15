IVCC to host ag job and internship fair Jan. 26

More than a dozen agribusiness employers are expected to participate in Illinois Valley Community College’s Agriculture Job and Internship Fair from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Ralph Scriba Conference Center, CTC124-125.

IVCC students begin the fair at 9 a.m. before it opens to the public at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about immediate employment and internship opportunities.

Non-ag students seeking careers in natural science, research, engineering, finance, business, trucking, welding, conservation and more are welcome.

“Modern agriculture offers numerous non-farm careers,” said IVCC Dean of Natural Sciences and Business Ron Groleau.

For information, contact IVCC ag co-coordinators Willard Mott at willard_mott@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0413 or Jennifer Timmers at jennifer_timmers@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0495.

Ag-related businesses are still welcome to participate by contacting Lisa Witalka at Lisa_Witalka@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0502.