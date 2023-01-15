January 15, 2023
IVCC to host ag job and internship fair Jan. 26

‘Modern agriculture offers numerous non-farm careers,’ dean says

AgView FS manager David Horras (left) with Illinois Valley Community College’s Jolene Bobinski, ag student, Willard Mott, ag program coordinator, and Jerry Corcoran, president. Bobinski is interning at AgView through an earn and learn program. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

More than a dozen agribusiness employers are expected to participate in Illinois Valley Community College’s Agriculture Job and Internship Fair from 9 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Jan. 26, in the Ralph Scriba Conference Center, CTC124-125.

IVCC students begin the fair at 9 a.m. before it opens to the public at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about immediate employment and internship opportunities.

Non-ag students seeking careers in natural science, research, engineering, finance, business, trucking, welding, conservation and more are welcome.

“Modern agriculture offers numerous non-farm careers,” said IVCC Dean of Natural Sciences and Business Ron Groleau.

For information, contact IVCC ag co-coordinators Willard Mott at willard_mott@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0413 or Jennifer Timmers at jennifer_timmers@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0495.

Ag-related businesses are still welcome to participate by contacting Lisa Witalka at Lisa_Witalka@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0502.