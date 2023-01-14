IVCC offers late start, second 8-week courses

A slate of more than 25 late-start and second eight-week Illinois Valley Community College courses begin Feb. 6 and March 14 respectively, including online science, health, math, English, computer and welding classes.

Principles of Management (MGT 1002-102 online) with Bob Reese begins Monday, Jan. 23.

Online, 12-week classes starting Monday, Feb. 6, include Weather and Climate (GEG 1001-101) with Jeff Fesperman; College Algebra (MTH 1003-101) with David Garrison; General Elementary Statistics (MTH 1008-101) with Dawn Chambers;

Human Growth and Development (ALH 1002-102) with Samantha Whiteaker; Computer Aided Drafting I AutoCAD (CAD 1200-101) with Dorene Data; Introduction to Business Computers (CSI 1002-101) with Christian Jauch;

English Lab (ENG 0909-101) with Jean Forst; English Composition I (ENG 1001-103) with Kirk Lockwood; English Composition II (ENG 1002-103); and Fundamentals of Speech (SPH 1001-102) with Cory Tomasson.

Online second 8-week classes beginning Tuesday, March 14, are Wellness (HPE 1000-103) and Personal and Community Health (HPE 1003-102) with Tony Ruda; Advanced Keyboarding/Document Formatting (CSP 1231-100);

Health, Safety, and Nutrition (ECE 1005-101); Educational Technology (EDC 1203-150, blended); General Psychology (PSY 1000-102); and Elementary Spanish II (SPN 1002-150, blended).

Course sections numbered 100-149 are online; 150 sections are blended learning, offered in the classroom and online.

Numerous day and evening welding courses (WLD) are offered in the second 8-weeks. For welding information, contact Dean of Workforce Development Shane Lange at shane_lange@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0219.

Students new to online learning need to take Orientation to Distance Learning (CSP 0002-103) first. English Composition I and General Elementary Statistics require assessment; contact counseling at 815-224-0360.

To register, call 815-224-0447 or stop in Admissions.