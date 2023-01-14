January 14, 2023
Shaw Local
IVCC offers late start, second 8-week courses

Courses begin Feb. 6 and March 14

By Shaw Local News Network
Students Keina Arteaga (left) and Rosy Rocha, of Mendota, discuss Illinois Valley Community Colleges late start classes with Maddison Gentry of the admissions office. (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

A slate of more than 25 late-start and second eight-week Illinois Valley Community College courses begin Feb. 6 and March 14 respectively, including online science, health, math, English, computer and welding classes.

Principles of Management (MGT 1002-102 online) with Bob Reese begins Monday, Jan. 23.

Online, 12-week classes starting Monday, Feb. 6, include Weather and Climate (GEG 1001-101) with Jeff Fesperman; College Algebra (MTH 1003-101) with David Garrison; General Elementary Statistics (MTH 1008-101) with Dawn Chambers;

Human Growth and Development (ALH 1002-102) with Samantha Whiteaker; Computer Aided Drafting I AutoCAD (CAD 1200-101) with Dorene Data; Introduction to Business Computers (CSI 1002-101) with Christian Jauch;

English Lab (ENG 0909-101) with Jean Forst; English Composition I (ENG 1001-103) with Kirk Lockwood; English Composition II (ENG 1002-103); and Fundamentals of Speech (SPH 1001-102) with Cory Tomasson.

Online second 8-week classes beginning Tuesday, March 14, are Wellness (HPE 1000-103) and Personal and Community Health (HPE 1003-102) with Tony Ruda; Advanced Keyboarding/Document Formatting (CSP 1231-100);

Health, Safety, and Nutrition (ECE 1005-101); Educational Technology (EDC 1203-150, blended); General Psychology (PSY 1000-102); and Elementary Spanish II (SPN 1002-150, blended).

Course sections numbered 100-149 are online; 150 sections are blended learning, offered in the classroom and online.

Numerous day and evening welding courses (WLD) are offered in the second 8-weeks. For welding information, contact Dean of Workforce Development Shane Lange at shane_lange@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0219.

Students new to online learning need to take Orientation to Distance Learning (CSP 0002-103) first. English Composition I and General Elementary Statistics require assessment; contact counseling at 815-224-0360.

To register, call 815-224-0447 or stop in Admissions.