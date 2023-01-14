125 residents have called Carus hotline after chemical fire in La Salle

The evening of the Wednesday morning fire at Carus Chemical in La Salle, the company set up a hotline for community members to call with clean-up questions or concerns

As of Friday evening, the hotline has received 125 calls from residents, said JoLynn Anzelc, communications manager at Carus.

Anzelc said Carus is taking a list of residents interested in clean up and sending a team to inspect their properties. About 40 residents are on the list for possible clean up efforts.

In the aftermath of the fire, an oxidant called potassium permanganate appeared on cars, driveways, air conditioning units, among other areas of residents’ properties. It appears as a brown-orange, green or purple color depending on its state. While the material is reportedly non-toxic and used in drinking water, people are instructed not to touch it, said Carus Vice President of Operations Allen Gibbs.

If residents wish to clean it themselves, they are encouraged to use water, but if they are unable to do so themselves, or uncertain of it, “(Carus) will send a team out to inspect, we’ll be happy to do it,” Anzelc said.

The company has conducted a couple of free car wash sessions Thursday and Friday for the community.

Call the hotline at 815-224-6662 with questions. The Carus community hotline will be accepting calls from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and will reopen again at 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. All voicemails will be returned as soon as possible, Anzelc said.

The city of La Salle issued a press release Friday saying the response to the chemical fire has entered a long-term cleanup phase. The company will conduct the cleanup under U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois EPA oversight. Additionally, U.S. EPA air monitoring has ended and data showed no levels of concern. Carus will continue air monitoring during cleanup.

The IEPA and Illinois Department of Natural Resources conducted water sampling and visual inspections of the Little Vermilion River finding no detections of chemicals of concern. Additional samples collected by Illinois EPA at the site and in the community are being analyzed and will be made available, the city of La Salle said in its release. Local, state and federal agencies and the facility have established a multiagency coordination group to continue to provide updates and coordination on the cleanup.

The La Salle County Health Department encourages anyone with concerns about their health to contact their doctor. For questions about pets, contact their veterinarian.

Local businesses and community members stepped up to support first responders and Carus employees.

“The support from our neighbors has been absolutely amazing,” Anzelc said. “Within the first few hours, Hy-Vee, Lou’s LaGrotto and Bean Box provided food and drinks, and several other restaurants and businesses donated food and drinks throughout the week. Thank you to Beck’s, Bruce and Ollie’s, Casey’s, Cintas, Dresbach’s, Flo’s on Pulaski, Pizzas by Marchelloni’s and the Salvation Army for your support during this time.”

Carus will continue to post updates to its Facebook page and website at https://www.carusllc.com