IVCC enrollment up more than 2% for spring semester

Enrollment at Illinois Valley Community College remains strong this spring, board members learned Thursday.

Credit hours are up 6.2% and head count increased more than 2% as of Jan. 12. Classes began Jan. 9.

Following a significant expansion of course offerings, Ottawa Center credit hours are up 246%, from 163 on Jan. 12, 2022 to 565 today.

Last fall, total credit hours increased 7.2% and head count more than 4%.

“Spring numbers are promising, especially when you consider we still have some high school dual credit, late-start and second-8-week courses yet to come in,” said IVCC President Jerry Corcoran.

A slate of more than 25 late-start and second 8-week courses begin Feb. 6 and March 14 respectively, including many online courses.

In other business, trustees approved purchase of a 2008 Chevrolet ambulance from Bill Walsh Ford Lincoln Kia of Ottawa for $42,987 for use in the EMS program. The ambulance, funded by the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce grant, will facilitate simulation instruction on main campus and at Ottawa Center.

Trustees also approved closed session minutes from Dec. 8.

Trustees learned: