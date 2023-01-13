IVCC enrollment up more than 2% for spring semester

Enrollment at Illinois Valley Community College remains strong this spring, board members learned Thursday.
Credit hours are up 6.2% and head count increased more than 2% as of Jan. 12. Classes began Jan. 9.
Following a significant expansion of course offerings, Ottawa Center credit hours are up 246%, from 163 on Jan. 12, 2022 to 565 today.
Last fall, total credit hours increased 7.2% and head count more than 4%.
“Spring numbers are promising, especially when you consider we still have some high school dual credit, late-start and second-8-week courses yet to come in,” said IVCC President Jerry Corcoran.
A slate of more than 25 late-start and second 8-week courses begin Feb. 6 and March 14 respectively, including many online courses.
In other business, trustees approved purchase of a 2008 Chevrolet ambulance from Bill Walsh Ford Lincoln Kia of Ottawa for $42,987 for use in the EMS program. The ambulance, funded by the Pipeline for the Advancement of the Healthcare Workforce grant, will facilitate simulation instruction on main campus and at Ottawa Center.
Trustees also approved closed session minutes from Dec. 8.
Trustees learned:
- The Business Office again earned the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association.
- Kimber King was hired as health careers navigator. King, who holds a master’s in social work from the University of Illinois, was formerly the college’s COVID-19 coordinator.
- Miguel Hermosillo, formerly of the financial aid office, is now bursar (cashier). He holds an MBA in finance from American Public University in West Virginia.
- Michelle Johnson is the Business Office’s new accounting clerk-payables cashier. She worked previously at IVCH/St. Margaret’s Health in Peru.
- Steve Mazzorana was promoted to SIS & Application development lead. Mazzorana has more than 20 years experience in IT.
- Coaches submitting resignations recently include Gabriel Billings, head women’s soccer; Erin Polte, head volleyball; Jessica Brown, assistant volleyball; and Anthony Cox, assistant men’s soccer.
- Resignations were also received from Zachariah Forkner, part-time Writing Center coordinator; Kelsey Forkner, information specialist in Student Services; and Sarah Metcalfe, administrative assistant in counseling.
- Corcoran and Director of Continuing Education and Business Services Jennifer Scheri presented to the Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Academy on Dec. 22. Corcoran credited IVAC Executive Director Bill Zens for resurrecting the program for up-and-coming leaders. IVCC Director of Learning Resources Patrice Hess and Director of Financial Aid Eric Johnson are in the first class.
- An estimated 110 staff, trustees and IVCC Foundation board members attended the Dec. 16 holiday luncheon in the cafeteria.