5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Music, trivia and chili provide indoor fun for the weekend

1 - Taste some chili Saturday in Princeton. Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural Chili Cook Off from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Cliff Event Center, 1105 E. Peru St. Six tasting cups and crowd favorite voting tickets will be given. Baked potatoes and extra tastings will be offered for $2 each. The event also will offer televised playoff games, silent auctions and a cash bar. Tickets are available in advance for $8 or $10 at the door. For Information or to buy tickets, call the chamber at 815-875-2616.

The Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St., will be hosting a retro trivia night at 7 p.m. with mansion board member and trivia expert Steve Novario hosting. (Tom Sistak)

2 - Test your retro knowledge Saturday in Ottawa. The Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St., will be hosting a retro trivia night at 7 p.m. with mansion board member and trivia expert Steve Novario hosting. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. on the mansion’s entry level. Contestants will enter 10 rounds of questions with 10 questions per round, and each round is centered around a creative theme. The winning team will receive $100. Call the Reddick Mansion at 815-433-6100 to reserve a table. Walk-ins are welcome. Coffee, soda, water and snacks are available to purchase throughout the evening, but teams may also bring their own snacks and adult beverages.

3 - Or challenge your brain Saturday in La Salle. The L-P Band Parents Club is hosting its annual trivia night at 7 p.m. at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with food and a cash bar. Special guest emcee for the event is John Riss. A table is $100 ( eight to 10 players per table). Cash prizes are awarded for the top three teams and a prize for the best-dressed team. There also will be raffles, a 50/50, silent auction and cash bar. Venmo is available to pay electronically for your table in advance. For more information, email lasalleperuband@gmail.com

The Sainte Genevieve Riverboat, docked at Heritage Harbor, 411 Great Loop East Drive, will host one of its Wintertide Concerts. (Michael Urbanec)

4 - Hop into the Sainte Genevieve on Friday in Ottawa and listen to some music. The Sainte Genevieve Riverboat, docked at Heritage Harbor, 411 Great Loop East Drive, will host one of its Wintertide Concerts. The concert series aims to create an intimate music venue to experience the music and stories of artists from a fresh perspective. The concert features DPCD. DPCD is the work of Illinois musician Alec Watson. Taking its name after a four-letter secret code given to him by his great-grandfather, DPCD’s music is intimate and soft spoken, with Watson’s meditative singing illuminated by fragile webs of guitar, piano and celeste. The music contains nods to the great musical theater composers of the mid 20th century, the working Tin Pan Alley songwriter, and the common song. Hazed-out barbershop quartets dovetail with lonely piano ballads, lovingly embracing rhyme scheme and form. Tickets available at https://stegenriverboat.starboardsuite.com/e/wintertide-concerts-dpcd-557

5 - Spend a night with DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia on Sunday in Streator. The DJ, record producer and rapper will be performing 7 p.m. at Northpoint Arena, 32 Northpoint Drive. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will be opening performances as well. Tickets are $15 for pre-sale and available at Hometown Shoppes, 16 Northpoint Dr. or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-night-with-dj-paul-of-three-6-mafia-tickets-442440861527

