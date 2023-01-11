La Salle shop offers alterations

Peaces of Fashion in La Salle is offering a service not seen as much these days – alterations.
“The reason we’re doing it is because we hear so many people needing alterations and it’s hard to find somebody,” said Denna Leifheit. “We found it to be a needed service in the area.”
The shop at 918 First St. is offering simple alterations from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays or by appointment. Customers can bring in any items, not just Peaces of Fashion purchases.
In her first day, Valorie Smith said several people called or stopped in with garments.
Smith suggests customers call or stop in to discuss the work they’d like done because she’ll approach each on a case-by-case basis.
For more information, call 815-228-1116.
