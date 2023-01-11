January 11, 2023
Shaw Local
La Salle residents told not to touch ‘green’ substance from fire

Use water, peroxide and vinegar to deactivate substance

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle Police chief Mike Smudzinski addresses the media at a press conference regarding a massive fire at Carus Chemical on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 in La Salle.

La Salle residents are being asked not to touch a green substance that is being released as a result of the Wednesday fire at Carus Chemical. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle residents are being asked not to touch a green substance that is being released as a result of the Wednesday fire at Carus Chemical.

An oxidizer, which appears green in color, has been released in the area, the La Salle Police Department said.

If anyone sees this substance near or on surfaces at their residence, they can deactivate them by using a 1:1:1 mixture of a gallon of water, a gallon of peroxide and a gallon vinegar.

La Salle residents in the third and fourth wards, north or west of the chemical plant, also are being asked to shelter in place as a precautionary measure.