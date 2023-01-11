La Salle residents told not to touch ‘green’ substance from fire

La Salle residents are being asked not to touch a green substance that is being released as a result of the Wednesday fire at Carus Chemical.

An oxidizer, which appears green in color, has been released in the area, the La Salle Police Department said.

If anyone sees this substance near or on surfaces at their residence, they can deactivate them by using a 1:1:1 mixture of a gallon of water, a gallon of peroxide and a gallon vinegar.

La Salle residents in the third and fourth wards, north or west of the chemical plant, also are being asked to shelter in place as a precautionary measure.