Changes afoot for Princeton design shop

T & T Metal Signs announced it will be moving from 104 N. Main St., Princeton.
“When we started last year we envisioned a gift shop however we have ended up being more of a custom design shop,” read a post on the business’ Facebook page. “So we are changing things up to meet customer expectations.”
The store is moving a couple blocks north to 400 N. Main St. The space will not have a gift shop, only an office to meet with customers.
Customers are welcome to continue messaging the business on its Facebook page for orders and can call 815-915-8694 to set up an appointment time for an order or pick up.
T & T Metal Signs opened in 2022 and offers custom metal signs, personalized gifts, powder coating and laser engraving.
