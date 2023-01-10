La Salle library to host presentation on English veterinarian, author

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host anglophile and former UK resident Claire Evans for a presentation on veterinarian and author Alf Wight at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17.

Evans will present on the life of Alf Wight, an unassuming country veterinarian who practiced for 50 years in one of England’s most beautiful places, the Yorkshire Dales.

Wight rose to international fame later in life under the pen name James Herriot as he recounted the heartwarming animal stories and colorful characters of a bygone era, inspiring a film and multiple television series. Bask in the visual beauty of Evans’ recent Yorkshire Dales visit and learn the surprising story of a vet whose books still entertain millions in this unique presentation.

The program is free, open to the public and presented virtually through Zoom. Registration required. Register at https://bit.ly/3W8K3Z3. For more information, contact Digital Content Librarian Rachael Blomquist at 815-223-2341.