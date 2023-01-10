Kohl’s donates $20,000 to Illinois Valley homeless shelters

Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter was selected to receive a $20,000 grant from Kohl’s through its Community with a Heart program.

The organization provides homeless shelters in Peru and Ottawa.

“These funds will help us provide emergency safe and warm shelter, food and services to those in need in our communities,” said Carol Alcorn, executive director of IV PADS. “This grant will help us as we steward individuals and families from homelessness back to safe and stable homes of their own. What an honor to be one of the beneficiaries of this amazing grant. Thank you Kohl’s for caring and supporting our mission and for supporting other service organizations throughout our country.”

The Kohl’s grant to Illinois Valley PADS was made through Kohl’s A Community with Heart program. In the spirit of giving this holiday season, Kohl’s will donate $8 million in grants to selected nonprofit organizations across the country, demonstrating the company’s ongoing commitment to family health and wellness.

Kohl’s store teams and leaders across the country identified and nominated nonprofit recipients from 49 states. The full list of selected grant recipients is available on Corporate.Kohls.com.

The donations are made possible through Kohl’s philanthropic merchandise program, Kohl’s Cares, which sells children’s books and toys and donates 100% of the net profit to charitable organizations across the country that improve the health and wellness of families.

If anyone wants to donate to Illinois Valley PADS, they can contact the shelter at 815-224-3047 or email ivpads.outreach@gmail.com

The shelter posted this month the need to provide meals, as well as a need for plastic spoons. For updates on how to help Illinois Valley PADS, go to the shelter’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IllinoisValleyPADS