Fieldcrest hires new superintendent David Johnson

David Johnson was hired to become the new Fieldcrest School District superintendent.

Johnson is the principal of Normal West High School. He has held that position for 11 years. Student success and a family atmosphere are two attributes Johnson loved about Normal West and it was those same qualities that drew him to Fieldcrest, he said in a press release issued by Fieldcrest.

Interim superintendent Gary Miller will continue to serve until July 2023 at which time Johnson will begin his contract with Fieldcrest. Miller was hired by the district in July 2022 to serve as interim superintendent and the board said he has done an excellent job of keeping up with all of the projects and activities that have been taking place since his arrival, according to a press release from Fieldcrest.