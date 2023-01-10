January 10, 2023
Fieldcrest hires new superintendent David Johnson

Johnson has served as principal at Normal West High School for past 11 years

David Johnson (fifth from left) was hired to become Fieldcrest's new superintendent. He is pictured with school officials (left to right) Joseph Stasell, Beth Palm, Patrick Newhalfen, MyKin Bernardi, David Johnson, Heather McKay, Jordan Meyer, Krista Perry and Gary Miller. (Photo provided by Fieldcrest)

David Johnson was hired to become the new Fieldcrest School District superintendent.

Johnson is the principal of Normal West High School. He has held that position for 11 years. Student success and a family atmosphere are two attributes Johnson loved about Normal West and it was those same qualities that drew him to Fieldcrest, he said in a press release issued by Fieldcrest.

Interim superintendent Gary Miller will continue to serve until July 2023 at which time Johnson will begin his contract with Fieldcrest. Miller was hired by the district in July 2022 to serve as interim superintendent and the board said he has done an excellent job of keeping up with all of the projects and activities that have been taking place since his arrival, according to a press release from Fieldcrest.