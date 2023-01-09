Tickets to go on sale for ‘Steel Magnolias’ at Stage 212 in La Salle

Stage 212 in La Salle brings warmth to the Illinois Valley winter with their production of “Steel Magnolias,” Robert Harling’s hilarious, yet touching and insightful examination of the human experience.

At Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, the outspoken Truvy and her young and eager assistant, Annelle cater regularly to many ladies in the neighborhood, including wealthy former first lady of Chinquapin Clairee Belcher, local curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux, intelligent and compassionate career woman M’Lynn, and her daughter Shelby, the prettiest girl in town. Their strong bond reveals itself in the way these ladies celebrate each other’s good times but are there to help each other through bad times as well.

Featured in the cast are April Ruiz as Truvy, Samantha Farb as Annelle, Kathy Hepner as Clairee, Paige Ellerbrock as Shelby, Michelle Hainline as M’Lynn and Natalie Smigel as Ouiser.

Production staff includes director Joey Santos, producer Scot Smigel, assistant director Doug Bartelt, set builders Scot Smigel and Dominic Passini, set designers and decorators Joey Santos and Matthew Valle, lighting designer Sarah Breyne and light operator Dominic Passini.

“Steel Magnolias” will be presented Feb. 3-5 and 10-12 at Stage 212, 700 First St., La Salle. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. except Sunday matinees, which begin at 2 p.m. Angel pass holders may begin reserving seats Monday, Jan. 9, and season pass holders may begin reserving seats Monday, Jan. 16. Tickets will be available to the general public for $15 each beginning Monday, Jan. 23, and may be purchased by visiting the box office 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday or by calling 815-224-3025 during the same hours. Tickets may also be purchased online by visiting stage212.org.

“Steel Magnolias” is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.