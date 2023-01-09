IVCC choir is looking for singers from the community

Illinois Valley Community College’s choir is looking for singers from the community to join its group on Monday evenings.

Choir director Jenilyn Roether said the group meets 6 to 7:40 p.m. Mondays in Room D223. They will accept new members through Jan. 23. There are no rehearsals Jan. 16, Feb. 20 or March 6.

“Anyone 16 and older may join,” Roether said. “No experience is necessary, but a love of singing is.”

Spring semester will culminate with a concert at 7 p.m. Monday, May 1. For information, email jenilyn_roether@ivcc.edu or call 815-224-0223 and leave a message.