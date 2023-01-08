Streator woman wins Best of Show in Starved Rock Photography Show

The 2022 Starved Rock Photography Show winners were announced and awarded.

Heather Farrell-Wellman, of Streator, won the Best of Show for her photograph “Foggy Sunrise at the Rock.”

In its fourth year at the Starved Rock Visitor Center, the show received 52 photograph entries in November. The entries are displayed through Sunday, Jan. 8.

Photographers from all over the state entered photos in five different categories, such as Reptiles, Amphibians and Fish; Birds, Insects and Mammals; Illinois State Parks; Landscapes, Bodies of Water and Shorelines; and Plants, Trees and Fungi.

Judges from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the Starved Rock Lodge, and the Starved Rock Foundation judged the entries.

First, second and third place winners in each category include Jeff Mooney, Steve Renner, Steven Gillam, Billy Zborowski, Remi Satkauskas, Irena Adamonis, Phillip Smith and Nancy Brejc.

The photo show like most programs at the park are funded by the Starved Rock Foundation, the not-for-profit friends group at the park (not to be confused with the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation). Starved Rock State Park is administered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.