4-H valentine letter decor workshop set Jan. 31 in Princeton

Celebrate the month of February by creating a multi-canvas letter decoration, to hang, during 4-H’s Valentine Letter Décor workshop.

Youth ages 8 to 18 will create their décor during this free event, open to both 4-H and non-members. The workshop takes place 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the University of Illinois Extension conference room, 850 Thompson St., Princeton. Space is limited to the first 20 youth registered. To ensure your spot, visit go.illinois.edu/letterdecor by Monday, Jan. 23.

For more information about the 4-H program, call University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.