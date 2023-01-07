Treasure from Trash 4-H workshop set Jan. 17 in Princeton

One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

In this self-guided 4-H workshop, youth ages 8 to 18, will create a finished product of their own creation utilizing supplied materials to create a Treasure from Trash. 4-H members can exhibit their finished product during the 4-H fair.

This free event, open to both 4-H and non-members, takes place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the University of Illinois Extension conference room, 850 Thompson St., Princeton. Space is limited to the first 20 youth registered. To ensure your spot, visit go.illinois.edu/treasures by Monday, Jan. 9.

For more information about the 4-H program, call University of Illinois Extension – Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-875-2878. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, indicate when registering or contact the Extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the IVCC campus.

