La Salle library to virtually host essayist, poet Ross Gay

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will join libraries from across the state in virtually hosting best-selling essayist and award-winning poet Ross Gay.

Gay will discuss his most recent collection of essays, “Inciting Joy,” with performance poet Dan “Sully” Sullivan at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Gay is the author of four books of poetry, including “Against Which,” “Bringing the Shovel Down,” “Be Holding,” winner of the PEN American Literary Jean Stein Award, and “Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude,” winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award. His first collection of essays, “The Book of Delights,” was released in 2019 and was a New York Times bestseller.

Dan “Sully” Sullivan is a three-time Chicago Poetry Slam Champion. His poems and performances have been featured on HBO Def Poetry Jam, WGN Morning News and National Public Radio. Sully’s first full-length book of poems, “The Blue Line Home,” is available from EM-Press.

This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries. ILP is funded in part by a grant awarded by the Illinois State Library, a department of the Office of Secretary of State, using funds provided by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act. ILP is committed to inclusion and accessibility. To request accommodations, email illinoislibrariespresent@gmail.com

This program is free and open to the public. Registration is required. Register at https://bit.ly/Rossgay. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.