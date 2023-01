The Waltham PTCC is hosting a tailgate trivia.

The Tailgate Trivia night will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Club, 658 U.S. 6, La Salle. Doors open at 5 p.m. with food trucks, raffles, prizes and other items. All proceeds from the event will benefit the children of Waltham Elementary School District. To reserve a table, which is $100 per table for 10 players), or for sponsor information, contact Kylie Mattioda at 815-910-6327 or kymattioda@gmail.com.