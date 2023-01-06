La Salle library to host family board game night

The La Salle Public Library, 305 Marquette St., will host community residents Martina Cingle and Cayla Massengill for a fun evening of board games from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan 11.

Families are invited to play favorite board games and meet other board game enthusiasts in the community. Cingle and Massengill will provide all games for the evening and tutorials for available games.

Games offered include Rummikub, Catan with player extension, Don’t Break the Ice, Scrabble, Candyland, Reel Clues, Ticket to Ride with France, Nordic and United States versions, Monopoly, Monopoly Deluxe, Mega Monopoly, Electronic Banking Monopoly, Super Electronic Banking, E-Build Monopoly, Monopoly Empire, Frozen II Monopoly, Monopoly: Washington Edition, Disney/Pixar Monopoly, Star Wars: The Mandalorian, and Monopoly: The Sopranos Edition.

All youth under the age of eight years old must be accompanied by a responsible adult. The program is free and open to the public. The event will take place in the library’s meeting room with doors closing at 6 p.m.

The La Salle Public Library is ADA compliant. For more information, call the library at 815-223-2341.