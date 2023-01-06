Blood drives set in La Salle, Spring Valley this month

A pair of blood drives will be conducted, one in La Salle and one in Spring Valley.

Grace United Methodist Church, 1345 Chartres St., La Salle, will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, inside the ImpactLife Donor Bus. To donate, contact Gina Locati at 815-223-1001 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 3991 to locate the drive.

St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley will host a community blood drive 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, with ImpactLife at 600 E. First St., inside Presentation Room

To donate, contact Carolynn Freed at 815-780-3387 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 4099 to locate the drive.

Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo ID is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before Nov. 14 are eligible to give at this drive.

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to St. Margaret’s-Peru, OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa, OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Ottawa and OSF Center for Health in Streator.