January 06, 2023
Shaw Local
3 arrested in Streator drug bust as police find 15 grams of crack, handgun

2 Streator men, Joliet man being held at La Salle County Jail

By Derek Barichello
Police said they found more than 15 grams of purported crack cocaine, various items associated with the packaging and delivery of crack cocaine and a handgun after an investigation into drug dealing at a Streator residence.

Jeremy J. Seroka, of Streator (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Three men were arrested. Jeremy J. Seroka, 32, of Streator, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (crack cocaine) with intent to deliver. He is being held at La Salle County Jail on $500,000 bond, with 10% to apply. If found guilty of the charge, he faces six to 30 years in prison.

Edwin D. McGee, of Joliet (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Edwin D. McGee, 45, of Joliet, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. His bond is set at $500,000, with 10% to apply. If convicted of the charge, he faces two to five years in prison.

Arthur E. Cook Jr., of Streator (Photo provided by La Salle County Jail)

Arthur E. Cook Jr., 50, of Streator, is charged with unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Crack Cocaine). His bond is set at $500,000 with 10% to apply. He faces three to seven years in prison, if he’s found guilty.

The arrests came after an investigation by the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team at 606 Elizabeth St. in Streator.

Agents executed a search warrant with the assistance of the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Response Team, the Streator Police Department K-9 Unit, and the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit.

Further charges could be filed by the La Salle County States Attorney’s Office, according to a press release from Tri-DENT.