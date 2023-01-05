Next stop, Hollywood: Oglesby native films full-length comedy

He and his comedic film aren’t going straight to Hollywood – down the road, maybe – but Reid Tomasson can add the word “filmmaker” to his resume.

Tomasson is an Oglesby native who’s completing a film and TV degree at Columbia College in Chicago. While filming a movie wasn’t one of his graduation requirements, the 21-year-old decided the time was right to take a seat in the director’s chair.

“It was more just to say, ‘We did it,’ ” Tomasson said. “I’ve always wanted to make a movie, and we just decided to do it.”

The result was “Common Creatives,” a 90-minute comedy starring Kim “Howard” Johnson. Johnson’s character, Leonard Shaw, is the newly appointed artistic director of a community college and tasked with putting on a big-name show with no budget.

Tomasson wrote, produced and directed the film and drew up many one-liners from his theatrical experiences at Stage 212, Festival 56, Illinois Valley Community College, Engle Lane and Prairie Art Center. He screened “Common Creatives” on Dec. 30 for friends at Stage 212 who found his depiction of community theater rang hilariously true.

“I found the movie enormously entertaining,” said Larry Kelsey, a Stage 212 veteran. “It’s done in a ‘mockumentary’ style, which has always appealed to me, about the challenges of putting on an amateur theater production with limited resources – in this case, extremely limited.

“It’s been a long time since I laughed so much at a movie.”

Angie McKenzie, of Streator, a past board member at Engle Lane, said Tomasson produced a dead-on portrayal of community theater – and of theater people – and brought the house down.

“He’s extremely creative and he knows how to get into your head and make you laugh,” McKenzie said.

Tomasson said he’s a lifelong fan of cinema dating back to his first viewing of “Jaws,” and he’s particularly fond of documentary spoofs such as “This is Spinal Tap” and “Waiting for Guffman.”

One day he sat down and started writing a script. After getting some outside input he started shooting during summer 2022. With a shoestring budget, he had to do much of the legwork himself – “There was a lot of multi-tasking,” he said – and predictably ran into delays and cost overruns.

“I really enjoyed it,” Tomasson said. “It was definitely a learning process. There were some stressful moments, especially because we were self-funding, but it was never stressful to where we were regretful or wanted to stop the process.”

Would you star in a movie for free? Actor-screenwriter Kim "Howard" Johnson agreed to headline “Common Creatives” at a steep discount after reading the script by filmmaker Reid Tomasson of Oglesby. “I saw a lot of potential," Johnson said of reading the script to Tomasson's 90-minute directorial debut. (Photo provided by Reid Tomasson)

The key, however, was nabbing Johnson, an actor-screenwriter who teaches comedy writing and is a longtime collaborator with John Cleese. Through a mutual acquaintance, Tomasson approached Johnson and showed him the script.

“I liked it quite a bit,” Johnson said. “I saw a lot of potential and what really got my attention was Reid saying there’d be quite a bit of improvisation, which is my specialty.”

There was enough mutual interest that Johnson accepted the lead role, despite Tomasson’s meager budget.

“I didn’t make money on it, but that’s all right,” Johnson said. “An awful lot of actors never get the opportunity to perform a lead in a full-length film. I’m very lucky to have that experience.”

Anyone interested in seeing the film can watch for local screenings through the Facebook group, “Common Creatives Screenings.” Tomasson plans to eventually do a small DVD release, as well.

Tomasson pledges there will be another film and he hopes to pursue a career in TV or film, likely in casting. Though he was steeped in community theater, all along he had larger aspirations for the silver screen.

“I’ve always wanted to be in film,” he said. “That was my main goal, even before theater. I always knew theater would help me along, but that was the goal.”

Kelsey, for one, said he’s confident Tomasson will fulfill his career aspirations.

“I’ve watched Reid develop over the course of many years at Stage 212,” Kelsey said. “He has an aptitude for all things theater, and the talent and dedication to back up his vision for whatever project he’s involved in. I’m sure he has a future in cinema.”