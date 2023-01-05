5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: A pair of tribute acts and a comedian highlight area’s entertainment

1 - See some local photography this weekend at Starved Rock State Park. This weekend is the last chance to view the annual Starved Rock Photo Show at the Starved Rock Visitor Center. Photos will be on display through Sunday, Jan. 8, inside the Kaskaskia Room next to the front desk at the Visitor Center. The photos were judged and awards handed out last month.

2 - Celebrate the king of rock n’ roll’s birthday Sunday in Ottawa. Red Dog Grill at Heritage Harbor will host an Elvis Presley tribute show 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The show costs $15 and will have a limited menu available for dinner. Jonathan Lyons, who will perform Elvis hits, fronts his own rockabilly band Jonny Lyons and the Pride, and has performed tribute shows for Johnny Cash. Elvis was born Jan. 8, 1935.

3 - Take in the music of three legendary musicians at once Friday and Saturday in Princeton. Festival 56 at the Grace Theater, 316 S. Main St., will present 3 Legends Tribute at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7. Jovan Carter’s 3 Legends is a tribute artist who began his musical journey at the age of 12, while playing percussion for a performing arts school. After winning his second high school talent show as Michael Jackson and then as Jackie Wilson, it was clear to him this was his passion. Today he is dubbed as the “King of Pop” and takes the stage as the 3 Legends of Jackie Wilson, James Brown and Michael Jackson. On Friday, he will perform the Three Legends of Jackie Wilson, James Brown and Michael Jackson, then Saturday night he will perform the music and dance of Michael Jackson. Both nights will also include the musical interludes of Al and Jeannie Brown. Al and Jeannie Brown have been making music together for 40 years. Both of them are Illinois Valley musicians.

4 - Get your laughs Saturday in Peru. Illinois Valley Super Bowl, 4242 Mahoney Drive, will host comedian Mike Armstrong. Call 815-223-5085 to purchase tickets and reserve a table. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show begins at 8. Armstrong’s shows are considered family friendly, he doesn’t swear, is not vulgar and doesn’t discuss politics or sexual topics. Go to https://www.ivsuperbowl.com/ for more information.

A bald eagle rests in the snowy trees on Plum Island at Starved Rock State Park. (Scott Anderson)

5 - Hop on the wildlife trolley Saturday at Starved Rock State Park. Starved Rock Lodge conducts a narrated trolley ride 1 to 3 p.m. to see winter wildlife. The tour will depart from the lodge and take riders through Buffalo Rock State Park to visit the resident bison. Then the tour will travel to the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center observation deck to spot bald eagles, as well as stopping at common viewing spots. The trolley will be narrated with history and legends of the area and the park as well. Guests will receive a sack lunch upon boarding the trolley. Lunch will include: turkey or veggie wrap, bag of chips, granola bar, piece of fruit and a bottle of water. Cost is $30. Go to https://www.starvedrocklodge.com/ to register.

