Peru police issue several citations in latest enforcement campaign

The Peru Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement across the state for the holiday Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign from Dec. 16 through Jan. 2.

“We can’t stress this enough: Impaired driving is illegal, potentially deadly behavior, and it puts the driver, passengers and all road users at risk,” said Peru Police Lt. Doug Bernabei “The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign helps our law enforcement officers address this problem head on. If you use any impairing substance, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.”

The Peru Police Department issued citations of three seat belt, three speeding, a driving while suspended citation, a drug arrest and five other traffic citations.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, in 2020, a total of 11,654 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020, with one person killed in an alcohol-related crash every 45 minutes in 2020.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by NHTSA.